PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A new lawsuit alleges that Philadelphia Eagles running back Jay Ajayi trashed a mansion days after winning the Super Bowl, according to TMZ.

TMZ says the suit alleges that Ajayi rented the house through Airbnb. The owner says Ajayi threw parties when he wasn’t permitted to and damaged the property.

gettyimages 914349800 Report: Eagles Jay Ajayi Sued For Allegedly Trashing Mansion After Super Bowl

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Jay Ajayi #36 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The owner also claims that he was shoved by the Eagles running back during a confrontation on Feb. 18.

TMZ says in total, Ajayi racked up $25,000 in penalty fees.

Ajayi’s rep tells TMZ that the charges are bogus.

 

