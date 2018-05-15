Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A burglary at Chester County Outdoors placed the Great Valley School District on alert as police searched for an armed suspect, earlier this morning.

The burglary occurred in the unit block of Lancaster Avenue in Malvern, Pennsylvania around 5:11 a.m.

Police have apprehended the person who was seen carrying a long gun near Route 352.

Great Valley School District had placed the school in a soft lockdown, which required students to stay indoors during the search.

Police activity in the area has been resolved and suspects apprehended. Students will now be free to move around the campus. Thank you to our local police for their hard work. — Villa Maria Academy (@VMAHSMalvern) May 15, 2018

However, once police apprehended the suspect, students were allowed to move around campus freely.

In an earlier statement, superintendent of the school district Regina Speaker Palubinsky warned to “be vigilant of suspicious activity in our area. If you see something suspicious, please report it by calling 911”.