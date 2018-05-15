PENNSYLVANIA: Primary Day | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A southern California boy is recovering after a terrifying bounce house accident.

The inflatable house blew away, with the boy trapped inside.

The bounce house, carrying 9-year-old Seth Olson, landed on a busy highway.

9 Year Old Seth Olson Injured After Flying Out Of Bounce House, Landing On Highway

Credit: (CBS3)

Olson fell out, but he says he blacked out and can’t remember anything.

The boy’s family says he and others were at a mother’s day party when a strong wind gust picked up the inflatable house.

