SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A heads up for drivers down the New Jersey shore, the Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, will be shut down starting Tuesday night.

Officials say the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, so crews can remove concrete construction barriers and temporary traffic signals ahead of the summer season.

This will mark the end of this phase of the ongoing bridge construction with the fourth and final phase expected to begin in late September.