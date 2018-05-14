PENNSYLVANIA PRIMARY DAY: Pennsylvanians Head To Polls Tuesday | Philadelphia Election Results | PA Results | Voter Resource Guide
SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A heads up for drivers down the New Jersey shore, the Townsends Inlet Bridge, which connects Sea Isle City and Avalon, will be shut down starting Tuesday night.

townsends inlet bridge Townsends Inlet Bridge Closing May 15 & 16

Credit: (CBS3)

Officials say the bridge will be closed from 7 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday morning, so crews can remove concrete construction barriers and temporary traffic signals ahead of the summer season.

This will mark the end of this phase of the ongoing bridge construction with the fourth and final phase expected to begin in late September.

