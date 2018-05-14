Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At the all girls St. Hubert Catholic High School in Northeast Philadelphia, structure is the trend.

But in the clothing and textiles lab, they’re encouraged to think outside the lines.

“My mind isn’t restricted,” said senior Ashley Cruz. “I just think creatively, think freely, it’s the most relaxing time of the day.”

Here, they learn to bring their design dreams to life.

“From the pattern to the final piece, it’s fun to see it come together and you’re able to wear it and enjoy it,” said Emily Belevan, who designed and sewed a floral wrap dress.

After months of hard work, 26 students will roll out their very own designs on the runway at the Union League for the school’s second annual pop-up fashion show.

Lauren Budney designed her own graduation dress, along with a day and night collection.

“We’re the only Archdiocesan school that actually has this class so it’s a really good opportunity to learn how to sew,” Budney said.

The majority have never sewn before this class, says Mary Green, who has been sharing her knowledge here for the past 25 years.

“They’re learning patience, they’re learning trial and error, they’re learning resilience,” said Green, who even made her own wedding and prom gowns.

Lessons in this classroom carry far beyond them and are now woven into the fabric of their futures.

“It’s like a good thing to know and something I’ll be able to use for the rest of my life,” Belevan said.

The pop-up fashion show will kick off at 7:20 p.m. and will be emceed by former Eyewitness News anchor Pat Ciarrocchi.