Watch Live
  • Live News KYW CBS3 -- 8:55 a.m. Cut-In
    08:25 AM - 10:00 AM
Filed Under:Indecent Exposure, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Skippack Station are investigating an indecent exposure incident that happened on the Perkiomen Trail.

It happened near Hendricks Road and Bathurst Drive in Upper Salford Township around 5:30 p.m.

perkiomen trail indecent exposure sketch 2018 05 14 15 17 02 Pa. State Police Search For Suspect In Indecent Exposure Case On Perkiomen Trail

Credit: CBS3/Pennsylvania State Police.

On May 8, a woman reported that while she was running on the trail, a man approached her and exposed himself to her.

She described him as approximately 25-35 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 190-200 pounds.

The victim told police that the individual was wearing a khaki colored bucket hat, white tank top, red shorts and also had a black backpack.

Police say, the victim also explained that the suspect had a discolored front tooth as well.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Trooper Brendan Shearn, Pennsylvania State Police at 610-584-1250.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch