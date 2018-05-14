Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Pennsylvania State Police at Skippack Station are investigating an indecent exposure incident that happened on the Perkiomen Trail.

It happened near Hendricks Road and Bathurst Drive in Upper Salford Township around 5:30 p.m.

On May 8, a woman reported that while she was running on the trail, a man approached her and exposed himself to her.

She described him as approximately 25-35 years old, 5 foot 9 inches tall and about 190-200 pounds.

The Pennsylvania State Police Skippack Station is investigating an Indecent Exposure, which occurred on the Perkiomen Trail near Hendricks Road and Baghurst Drive, Upper Salford Township. On 05/08/18 at approximately 1730 Hours. A sketched picture is attached of the suspect. pic.twitter.com/YyZReEy8Yl — PA STATE POLICE TROOP K (@PSPTroopKPIO) May 14, 2018

The victim told police that the individual was wearing a khaki colored bucket hat, white tank top, red shorts and also had a black backpack.

Police say, the victim also explained that the suspect had a discolored front tooth as well.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Trooper Brendan Shearn, Pennsylvania State Police at 610-584-1250.