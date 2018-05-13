Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — The West Deptford Police Department has arrested Nigil B. Johnson, of National Park, for his role in numerous car thefts in the area.

Police say an investigation over recent weeks of numerous reports of stolen motor vehicles and burglaries to motor vehicles led to evidence that led them to Johnson.

This evidence included physical evidence and surveillance video from numerous locations, including where stolen property was located.

Johnson has been charged with four counts of motor vehicle thefts, which occurred in both West Deptford and National Park.

Additionally, he was charged with seven counts of burglary and six counts of theft for his role in numerous vehicle burglaries/thefts.

Johnson is being held at Salem County Correctional Facility.