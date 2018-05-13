Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in Drexel Hill is under control, but several people inside were trapped for a time.

Upper Darby fire department responded to the home on the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue around 9:45 p.m Sunday.

Fire crews say at least one person was transported to the hospital, but everyone eventually made it out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.