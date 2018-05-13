Watch Live
  • KYW News at 11 PM
    11:00 PM - 11:40 PM
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A house fire in Drexel Hill is under control, but several people inside were trapped for a time.

Upper Darby fire department responded to the home on the 1100 block of Alexander Avenue around 9:45 p.m Sunday.

Delco Highway Sign On I-95 Displays Obscene Message

Fire crews say at least one person was transported to the hospital, but everyone eventually made it out of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch