PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating missing person 7-year-old Dominique Johnson.

Dominique, also known as DJ, was last seen at his home on Ashmead Street in Northwest Philadelphia on Saturday.

Dominique is 4 foot 9 inches, 94 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with “Eat, Sleep, Ball” printed on the front.

He was also wearing black pants, and black and gray Jordan sneakers.

Dominique might be in possession of a black, red and silver BMX type bicycle.

Officers will be doing door-to-door checks in the neighborhood of the missing 7-year-old.

Police are asking that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dominique Johnson to please contact Northwest detectives at 215-686-3353 or call 911.