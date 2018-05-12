Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — African penguins Carson, Nick, Taco, and Shelley will make their official public debut on exhibit at Penguin Island as they join the rest of the growing Adventure Aquarium colony.

Adventure Aquarium Names New Penguins After Nick Foles, Carson Wentz

In the spirit of Philadelphia and following the Eagles winning the conference to go to the Super Bowl, Nick and Carson were named for the city’s favorite players when they hatched in December.

The debut will act as a penguin graduation ceremony as proud African penguin mamas watch their chicks graduate into the juvenile penguin stage this Mother’s Day holiday weekend.

Newly Renovated Penguin Park Exhibit Opens Saturday At Adventure Aquarium

After months of behind the scenes “Penguin School”, which included swimming lessons and acclimation meet and greets with the adults, the four youngest members of Adventure Aquarium’s colony of flightless birds will meet the public for the first time.