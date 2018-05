PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of female film stars held a “me too” demonstration at the Cannes Film Festival in France.

Cate Blanchett and Salma Hayek were among 82 women who linked arms as they made a symbolic walk up to the red carpet.

Moving, historic, 82 women from all countries and professions in cinema have just made the red carpet entrance for LES FILLES DU SOLEIL (GIRLS OF THE SUN) by Eva Husson. #Cannes2018 #Competition pic.twitter.com/0YY9SNbRqg — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 12, 2018

This is the first Cannes Film Festival since the sexual abuse scandals that rocked Hollywood last year.

The festival has also come under heavy criticism for failing to showcase more films by women directors.