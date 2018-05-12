Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBS) —Two construction workers experienced the thrill of their lives while forty-six stories above New York.
As they were inspecting windows on a building in Lower Manhattan wind caught their scaffolding and spun it around.
In a coordinated effort, the NYPD and the New York City Fire Department helped pull the construction workers through a window and safely into the building.
Investigators say the scaffolding was not properly secured.
It ended up smashing windows on several floors, sending glass flying to the ground as far away as a block.
One pedestrian suffered minor injuries.