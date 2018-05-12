Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A shooting at a birthday party that took place early Saturday morning in Gloucester County is under investigation.

Police in Paulsboro say that three men and one woman were shot outside Elks Club around 1:30 a.m. Another man was injured trying to flee the scene.

It is alleged that one man had been punched and knocked down prior to the shooting, but no motive has been confirmed.

The victims were brought to a police station before they were taken to the hospital.

Two of the men are believed to be in critical condition.

According to Police Chief Vernon Marino, the shootings are believed to be an isolated event and the community should not be concerned.

More than one shooter is believed to have been involved.

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Sgt. Ridinger or Detective Minnitti of the Paulsboro PD at 856-423-1101 or the borough police anonymous tipline at 856-423-6222. They can also call Detective Michael Bates of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5552.