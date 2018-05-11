BREAKING: Haddonfield Memorial High School Cancels Boy’s Lacrosse Season After Alleged Racial Slur Incident
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Captain Tammie Jo Shults says it got so loud in the cockpit that she communicated with her co-pilot partly with hand-signals during the Southwest Airlines emergency landing in Philadelphia.

First Officer Darrin Elisor flew the plane, while Captain Shults talked with air traffic control.

southwest pilots Tammie Jo Shults Used Hand Signals To Communicate During Southwest Emergency Landing

Credit: (CBS3)

Shults says she wasn’t originally supposed to be on that flight.

She traded a trip with her husband who is also a Southwest pilot.

