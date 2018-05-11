Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Captain Tammie Jo Shults says it got so loud in the cockpit that she communicated with her co-pilot partly with hand-signals during the Southwest Airlines emergency landing in Philadelphia.

First Officer Darrin Elisor flew the plane, while Captain Shults talked with air traffic control.

Shults says she wasn’t originally supposed to be on that flight.

She traded a trip with her husband who is also a Southwest pilot.