PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Emergency crews are responding to a home in West Philadelphia after authorities say a child fell out of a window on Friday afternoon.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Chancellor Street in the Cobbs Creek section of the city.

Officials tell CBS3 that a 5-year-old fell out of a window, but it’s unclear how far the child fell.

There is no word yet if the child suffered any injuries.