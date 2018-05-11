Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lloyd Pierce, who has served as an assistant to Philadelphia 76ers Head Coach Brett Brown for five years, will become the Atlanta Hawk’s new head coach.

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila Joins 50 Cent With Horrible First Pitch

“This is a day I’ve been working towards for a long time and it’s an honor to be the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks,” Pierce said. “I have great respect for Travis and strong belief in his plan to bring a championship to the city of Atlanta. After spending time with ownership, it’s clear they have a deep investment in and commitment to making this a model organization. This opportunity is a perfect fit for me, and I’m eager to get started.”

OFFICIAL: We have reached an agreement in principle with Lloyd Pierce to become our new head coach!#TrueToAtlanta pic.twitter.com/ANAkXMI5ht — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 11, 2018

Hawks General Manager and Head of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk said, “Lloyd Pierce checks every box, and we couldn’t be more excited to have him leading the Atlanta Hawks into the future.”

Top-Pick Dallas Goedert On Eagles Rookie Camp: ‘It’s Been Crazy’

Pierce, 42, becomes the 13th Hawks coach in history.

“We are excited to start a new chapter of Hawks Basketball with Lloyd as head coach of our team,” said Hawks’ Principal Owner and Chair of the Board of Directors Tony Ressler. “Each part of our organization, from our ownership group to basketball to business operations, is aligned, and we are all committed to building a first-class organization that is working to bring a championship to Atlanta.”

Pierce will be introduced as the new head coach in Atlanta on Monday.