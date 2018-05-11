Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – The boy’s lacrosse season has been canceled at Haddonfield Memorial High School following an alleged racial slur incident, school officials announced on Friday.

The school says an investigation began after a Haddonfield student allegedly used a racial slur directed toward a female athlete visiting the school. It’s unknown at this time when the incident occurred.

“During the course of this investigation, some issues were discovered that are completely unacceptable for this community,” said the school.

The school district says they have canceled the remainder of the boy’s lacrosse season as a result of this incident.

“There is no room for hate of any kind at Haddonfield Schools and it will not be tolerated. It is not who we are and it does not represent our student body. The Haddonfield Board of Education’s Human Dignity Statement, which is posted in the classrooms of the High School, states that “each person has an inherent worth and has something to contribute. Diversity is a source of strength. Treating each other with respect and valuing differences eliminates prejudice, builds cooperation, and makes us a stronger community,” Haddonfield Memorial High School said in a statement.

Officials say they are in the process of working with the community to start a dialogue regarding “diversity and inclusiveness” within the student body.

Diversity, sensitivity, and empathy training will be conducted for all students, staff, coaches and sports teams, the school added.