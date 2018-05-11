Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rapper and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is no longer alone when it comes to throwing a bad first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

Raptors Fire Coach Dwane Casey Despite Franchise-Best Record

.@Phillies, I think somebody deflated my baseball ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/Gj6nkU2ShN — Akbar Gbajabiamila (@Akbar_Gbaja) May 10, 2018

On Thursday, just before the Phillies 6-3 victory of the San Francisco Giants, former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila have trouble with the curve when he threw a first pitch that only 50 Cent could appreciate.

NFL Trades That Now Make Sense

The wind-up was legit but the release fell short of crossing the plate as the ball hit the dirt, bounced up and hit a photographer standing around home plate.