PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rapper and businessman Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is no longer alone when it comes to throwing a bad first pitch at a Major League Baseball game.

On Thursday, just before the Phillies 6-3 victory of the San Francisco Giants, former NFL player Akbar Gbaja-Biamila have trouble with the curve when he threw a first pitch that only 50 Cent could appreciate.

first pitch of gbaja Akbar Gbaja Biamila Joins 50 Cent With Horrible First Pitch

Credit: (MLB)

The wind-up was legit but the release fell short of crossing the plate as the ball hit the dirt, bounced up and hit a photographer standing around home plate.

