Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a gorgeous week with very Spring-like weather it looks as though Mother Nature is going to throw a curve ball at us for Mother’s Day. Mother’s Day weekend is usually a time where we like to get outside and enjoy a nice brunch with Mom or maybe you are heading down to the Race For The Cure this year in Center City. Either way it looks as though you are going to want to either pack the rain gear and move your plans inside.

Multiple frontal systems are going to roll through the region starting as early as Friday night and should stick around the region through Sunday and even potentially into next week as well. Saturday should be a day of mostly cloudy skies and spotty showers and thunderstorms as a weak trough sits just north of the region throughout the daytime hour son Saturday. While Saturday will not be a washout of a day it will be an afternoon where you will want to have the umbrella handy basically all day long. Some good news for us on Saturday is that while it could be a bit on the rainy side of things, at least temperatures should remain well up into the 80s, so it will be feeling good in that regard, even if it is a little soggy outside.



The big day this weekend of course of Sunday. It will be a busy day for many people, thanks to Mother’ Day as well as Race Fro The Cure. Right now it unfortunately looks as though Sunday will be wetter of the 2 weekend days. While it will not be a drenching rain all day long on Sunday, showers will likely persist throughout the daytime hours. The front will eventually push through on Sunday as well, and that means temperatures are likely to be cooler for the end of the weekend. We are likely to only top out on Sunday in the upper 60s. If you are planning on heading out to Race For the Cure on Sunday morning, make sure you are dressing appropriately. I would bring the raincoat, but you can likely get away from short sleeves. If you are going to be running or walking the 5k race, temperatures should be in the 60s to near 70 with showers across the Philly area and conditions could be slightly humid as well, so just make sure you are prepared for the elements.

Our unsettled pattern is likely to persist then into next week with a couple rounds of rain showers all the way through the work week.