PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are recalling roughly 65,000 units of Illy’s coffee cans due to a possible injury hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Illy’s 8.8-ounce whole been coffee cans are being recalled because they may detach suddenly with force due to a missing air valve at the bottom.

The recall involves the following:

Coffee can size Coffee type Best by date Can Accent Color 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Medium Roast 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 Red 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Dark Roast 10/2019 or 11/2019 Black 250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Decaf Oct-19 Green

Consumers should not open or use a recalled coffee can and contact illy for a free replacement product.

The recalled product was sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for about $15.