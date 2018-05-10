BREAKING NEWS: Police: Body Of Missing 12-Year-Old Boy Recovered From Sylvan Lake In Burlington County
Filed Under:Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials are recalling roughly 65,000 units of Illy’s coffee cans due to a possible injury hazard.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Illy’s 8.8-ounce whole been coffee cans are being recalled because they may detach suddenly with force due to a missing air valve at the bottom.

illy recall Illy Recalls 8.8 Ounce Whole Bean Coffee Cans Due to Injury Hazard

Credit: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

The recall involves the following:

Coffee can size Coffee type Best by date Can Accent Color
250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Medium Roast 10/2019, 11/2019, or 12/2019 Red
250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Dark Roast 10/2019 or 11/2019 Black
250 gram / 8.8 oz. can Whole Bean Decaf Oct-19 Green

 

Consumers should not open or use a recalled coffee can and contact illy for a free replacement product.

The recalled product was sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kroger, Shoprite, Sur La Table, Target, Whole Foods, Williams Sonoma, and other stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com and Jet.com from November 2017 through May 2018 for about $15.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch