PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teens have been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of man found in a basement of a home in the Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia.

Police say 18-year-old Mulbah Mazue-Acquoi and 19-year-old Alex Oliveira have been taken into custody in the death of 48-year-old Ronald Rusin.

Police say Rusin was found in the basement of a home on the 2000 block of Visita Street on April 25 with a gunshot wound to his neck.

Police arrested Mazue-Acquoi on Monday and Oliveira on Wednesday.

They have both been charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses.