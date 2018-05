PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police arrested a man on a roof on Wednesday after he allegedly rammed an officer’s vehicle.

It happened around 5 p.m. in the 5300 block of 5th Street.

Police tell CBS3 that a 25-year-old was operating a white Ford van when he rammed into an unmarked officer’s vehicle.

A pursuit ensued and the suspect was apprehended on the roof, police said.

No injuries have been reported.

