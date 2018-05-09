BREAKING: Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Woman He Met On Social Media App, Police Say
Filed Under:Jersey Shore, Local TV
(credit: Thinkstock)

WALL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A roadside landmark featuring a smiling clown shutdown and is no longer around in a New Jersey town.

Dr. Dre Loses Battle Against Pennsylvania-Based OB-GYN Dr. Drai

The Circus Drive-In has been a fixture for generations of families heading to the Jersey Shore and nearby residents since 1954.

The metal white-and-red stripped roof, made to look like an old-fashioned circus tent, survived some of the worst storms to blow ashore. But it only took 20 minutes on Wednesday for an excavator to demolish the diner in Wall Township.

It was put up for sale by the most recent owners in 2016, and was bought by a shopping center developer.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch