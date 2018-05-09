WALL, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A roadside landmark featuring a smiling clown shutdown and is no longer around in a New Jersey town.
The Circus Drive-In has been a fixture for generations of families heading to the Jersey Shore and nearby residents since 1954.
The metal white-and-red stripped roof, made to look like an old-fashioned circus tent, survived some of the worst storms to blow ashore. But it only took 20 minutes on Wednesday for an excavator to demolish the diner in Wall Township.
It was put up for sale by the most recent owners in 2016, and was bought by a shopping center developer.
