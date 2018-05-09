Haverford Police: Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Woman He Met On 'Whisper' App

BREAKING: Man Wanted For Sexual Assault Of Woman He Met On Social Media App, Police Say
HAVERFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Haverford police have released a sketch of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman after meeting through a social media app.

Investigators say the victim and the suspect met on the app “Whisper,” which allows users to post photos and videos anonymously.

The two then arranged to meet at the victim’s house in Ardmore, where police say the man sexually assaulted her on April 22.

Credit: Haverford Police

The victim tells police the man went by the name “Joe” and smelled of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white male, in his early 20s, with blonde or reddish hair with a short buzz cut, stubble beard, around 5-foot-7, stocky build and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue short sleeve shirt, black shorts, brown Timberland-style boots, and a gold chain around his neck.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or any additional information, is asked to contact Detective Mark Johnson at mjohnson@havpd.org or 610-853-1298, ext 1234.

