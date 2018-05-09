PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Imagine not having to spend time making appointments, well Google is unveiling technology that can save you the hassle.

Google’s Virtual Assistant will now be able to place phone calls for you and accomplish simple tasks, such as making an appointment.

MaST Community Charter Students On Their Way To Graduating Twice This Year



It even sounds like a real person. In theory, the assistant will interact as naturally as a real human, and the hair salon or dentist will have no idea they’re not talking to a real person. It even says “um” and “mm-hmm” like an actual human.

It’s the only voice assistant without a human name, but it’s finally serving up more personality.

Philly Police: Suspect Carrying AK-47 Wanted For Shooting 50-Year-Old Man

Google’s voice assistant has six new voices, including a gender neutral option and one from John Legend. He won’t be able to tell you the news or weather, but he recorded a series of custom responses. For example, he’ll gladly sing you “Happy Birthday,” if you ask.