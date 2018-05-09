Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tom Brady is frequently referred to as the “G.O.A.T.” — greatest of all time.
But thanks to the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots, Nick Foles is the new goat — literally.
The Franklin Park Zoo in Boston just named a baby Nigerian Dwarf goat Foles in honor of the Super Bowl MVP.
The zoo lost a Super Bowl bet with the Philadelphia Zoo and this is how they had to make good on the wager.
Luckily, there won’t be a goat named Brady here in Philadelphia anytime soon.