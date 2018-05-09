Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tom Brady is frequently referred to as the “G.O.A.T.” — greatest of all time.

But thanks to the Eagles Super Bowl win over the Patriots, Nick Foles is the new goat — literally.

The Franklin Park Zoo in Boston just named a baby Nigerian Dwarf goat Foles in honor of the Super Bowl MVP.

The zoo lost a Super Bowl bet with the Philadelphia Zoo and this is how they had to make good on the wager.

Luckily, there won’t be a goat named Brady here in Philadelphia anytime soon.