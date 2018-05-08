BREAKING: New Jersey High School Freshman Dies After Collapsing During Gym Class

SOMERSET, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A high school freshman has died after becoming unresponsive during a physical education class in New Jersey.

The 14-year-old required medical attention around 9:10 a.m. Tuesday on a field at Franklin High School in Somerset.

School staffed called 911 and started CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

The student was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Center, where he died.

“We are providing counseling to our staff and students,” Mary L. Clark, a district spokesperson said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family at this time.”

There was no word on what caused his death.

