PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Canadian man has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a Lyft passenger in Bensalem.

Police say Shane Learn of Toronto was drunk when his truck hit a car back on April 28.

The car was a Lyft vehicle, carrying Neil Weiner and Audrey Shapiro of Holland, Bucks County.

Weiner was killed, while his wife and the driver were hurt.

Police detected alcohol on Learn’s breath, and that his eyes were bloodshot, glassy and watery, the affidavit said.

Authorities say Learn told officers in an interview that he had consumed two beers and a double Jameson shot prior to driving. Learn also consented to a portable breath test, which registered a .162 percent blood alcohol concentration.

According to the affidavit, Learn had told officers, “It was my fault. I crossed the line,” following the crash.

Learn was charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI and other offenses.

He’s being held on $300, 000 bond.