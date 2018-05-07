BREAKING: No Water Pressure At Philadelphia International Airport Following Water Main Break  
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-inch water main break has caused the Philadelphia International Airport to lose water pressure on Monday afternoon.

The break happened around 5 p.m. near Island Avenue.

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the break where the break is causing issues in the economy parking lot.

Credit: CBS3

Philadelphia Water Department crews are on scene to repair the problem.

The airport staff is distributing hand sanitizers to all the restrooms.

The airport says bottled beverages and packaged food are available at various concessions. Cooking operations at restaurants are suspended.

“We apologize for the situation and appreciate your patience while the Philadelphia Water Department works to fix the water main problem,” officials say.

 

