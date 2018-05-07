Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-inch water main break has caused the Philadelphia International Airport to lose water pressure on Monday afternoon.

The break happened around 5 p.m. near Island Avenue.

Just rescued valiantly by @PHLAirport parking authority staff and delivered to our car with customary #Philly friendliness! #brotherlylove #watermain pic.twitter.com/CxkLaKVrtw — Just say Julie (@HairyHaystack) May 7, 2018

DEVELOPING: Water main break at @PHLAirport Airport has no water. Water department is on scene. I’m told break is 24 inches. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/VJ1kwJGjQ5 — David Spunt (@DavidSpuntCBS3) May 7, 2018

Chopper 3 was over the scene of the break where the break is causing issues in the economy parking lot.

Philadelphia Water Department crews are on scene to repair the problem.

The airport staff is distributing hand sanitizers to all the restrooms.

The airport says bottled beverages and packaged food are available at various concessions. Cooking operations at restaurants are suspended.

“We apologize for the situation and appreciate your patience while the Philadelphia Water Department works to fix the water main problem,” officials say.