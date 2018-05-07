Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help is on the way for Philadelphia homeowners facing foreclosure over past due property taxes.

“There will be $400,000 coming through the Fair Grant Program from the PHFA, which is the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority in Harrisburg, to the city of Philadelphia to deal specifically with all the issues around foreclosure and preventing folks from going down that path,” said state Sen. Vincent Hughes.

Officials announced the new program at City Hall on Monday afternoon.

Homeowners can apply for assistance online.