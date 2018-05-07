BREAKING: No Water Pressure At Philadelphia International Airport Following Water Main Break  
Filed Under:Local TV, Vincent Hughes

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Help is on the way for Philadelphia homeowners facing foreclosure over past due property taxes.

“There will be $400,000 coming through the Fair Grant Program from the PHFA, which is the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Authority in Harrisburg, to the city of Philadelphia to deal specifically with all the issues around foreclosure and preventing folks from going down that path,” said state Sen. Vincent Hughes.

Search Continues For Tens Of Millions In Missing Philadelphia Taxpayer Money

Officials announced the new program at City Hall on Monday afternoon.

Homeowners can apply for assistance online.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch