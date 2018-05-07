<> on February 2, 2009 in Miami, Florida. File photo of a judge\'s gavel. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HALIFAX, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Dauphin County couple were sentenced for mistreatment of three children who prosecutors said were so starved for food they peeled paint off the walls to survive.

Joshua & Brandi Weyant are facing multiple charges related to the abuse of their 3 children ages 4,5&6. @CBS21NEWS pic.twitter.com/x9EpKUzfUF — Courtney Highfield (@CourtneyCBS21) December 27, 2016

Thirty-five-year-old Joshua Weyant and 39-year-old Brandi Weyant pleaded guilty in February to aggravated assault, conspiracy, false imprisonment, unlawful restraining and child endangerment.

Joshua Weyant was sentenced Monday in Dauphin County Court to 19½ to 39½ years in prison. Brandi Weyant was sentenced to 18¾ to 37½ years.

Police acting on an anonymous tip found a 6-year-old boy and two girls, ages 4 and 5, locked inside a room at the couple’s Halifax Township home in December 2016. Prosecutors say two of the children were close to dying of malnutrition.

The Weyants were raising the children but weren’t their biological parents.

