BRIDGETON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an alleged drunken driver collided with a police cruiser on a New Jersey highway.

The crash in Bridgeton occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

‘Father of Ambler’ Helping Young Minds Through WAC Cares Homework Club

Authorities say both the driver and the city officer driving the cruiser were treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Their names have not been released, though further details were not disclosed.

Police: Man Shot Several Times While Sitting In Vehicle

Authorities say the civilian driver was charged with drunken driving after being released from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)