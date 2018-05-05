CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are responding to reports of an overturned vehicle.

The accident occurred on the 3500 block of Limestone Road in Chester.

The call came in at 7:43 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Another passenger that was in the car was treated for injuries at the scene.

Limestone Road is closed at this time.

