PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rudy Giuliani, former Mayor of New York City and President Trump’s attorney, is clarifying his comments about the payment made to Stormy Daniels.

On Wednesday, Giuliani said President Trump reimbursed the hush money his lawyer, Michael Cohen, paid to Daniels, to keep an alleged affair quiet.

Trump’s personal lawyer paid Daniels $130,000 ahead of the 2016 presidential election in exchange for her discretion on an alleged sexual encounter she and Trump had over a decade ago.

The money was paid just days before the election.

In a statement, Giuliani said, “My references to timing were not describing my understanding of the president’s knowledge, but instead, my understanding of these matters.”

The Justice Department is investigating whether campaign finance laws were broken.