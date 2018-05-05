PHILADLEPHIA (CBS) — A 40-year-old man is in critical condition at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center following an attempted robbery.

Police say the victim was shot once in the back at 1:35 p.m. at S. 54 and Delancey Streets.

The suspect is described as a black man armed with a shotgun.

He is also said to be bald, 6′ tall, wearing a dark hoodie, ripped light blue jeans and white sneakers.

Police are still investigating.