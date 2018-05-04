PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wills Eye Hospital is being bombarded with questions and patients from around the country about a rare eye cancer and concerns it could be showing up in clusters.

Doctors and federal investigators are trying to determine if there’s been an increase in these rare eye cancers in certain locations.

At the center of the medical firestorm is a medical team at Wills Eye that’s known around the world for being the best.

“Almost felt like my eye was drooping,” said Patrick McHale of Detroit.

Patrick has ocular melanoma and he traveled with his wife and parents to have revolutionary surgery pioneered by Dr. Carol Shields, the chief of the ocular oncology service at Wills Eye Hospital.

“It’s hugely effective, 98-percent cure rate in the eye,” Dr. Shields said.

Dr. Shields’ popularity has exploded recently, with the investigation of potential clusters of ocular melanoma in Alabama and North Carolina.

“Until we find an answer, I can’t honestly call it’s a cluster,” Dr. Shields said.

She’s helping in the search for a cause and treating patients from Auburn and Huntersville.

Dr. Shields treatment uses a gold disc that’s lined with radioactive seeds. It’s attached to the eye for 5 days.

“So, it gives radiation right through the wall of the eye into the tumor,” Dr. Shields explained.

“I feel positive I think we’re in good hands,” Patrick said.

Patrick and his wife, Michele, are like many who are suddenly learning about ocular melanoma, which is rare.

“It was just quite a coincidence that it’s in the news pervasively; anyone I talked to had never heard of it,” Michele said.

And they also learned about a big mistake that Patrick and many others make.

“It had probably been close to 40 years since I had an eye exam,” Patrick said. “Doubt it would have prevented the melanoma but at least would have seen it at an earlier stage.”

The alternative to the plaque radiation is to remove the eye and there’s a chance the cancer can spread.

The exact cause of ocular melanoma is still unknown. Older people with light and fair eyes are at an increased risk, but unlike skin cancer it is usually not related to sun exposure.