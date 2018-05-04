PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A protester was taken away in handcuffs during a Bernie Sanders rally in Philadelphia on Friday night.

Senator Sanders was in town rallying for John Fetterman, who is a Democratic candidate running for Lieutenant Governor in Pennsylvania.

Moments after Sanders began speaking to the crowd, a man wearing a white t-shirt and a black bandana can be seen jumping up onto the platform attempting to use a megaphone.

After several unsuccessful attempts at disrupting the rally, the protester was taken off the stage in handcuffs.

Police could not confirm if any charges were being filed.

Fetterman is one of several candidates challenging incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in May 15’s primary election.