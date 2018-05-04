PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gift of life emerges from the Super Bowl battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Man Dies Attempting Selfie With Bear, Stray Dog Tried To Save Him

Eagles fan Patricia Pizzimenti received a kidney from Patriots fan John Houlihan.

Photo Of Rat Droppings On Domino’s Pizza Dough Goes Viral

They met for the first time at Yale—New Haven Hospital in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Pizzimenti rewarded Houlihan with a t-shirt that read “Can you believe I gave a kidney to an Eagles fan?”

132-Pound Ovarian Tumor Removed From Connecticut Woman

The transplant occurred on March 8, a month after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.