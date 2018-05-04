Filed Under:Local TV, New England Patriots, Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The gift of life emerges from the Super Bowl battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.

Man Dies Attempting Selfie With Bear, Stray Dog Tried To Save Him

pats eagles kidney donation Patriots Fan Donates Kidney To Eagles Fan

Credit: (CBS3)

Eagles fan Patricia Pizzimenti received a kidney from Patriots fan John Houlihan.

Photo Of Rat Droppings On Domino’s Pizza Dough Goes Viral

They met for the first time at Yale—New Haven Hospital in Connecticut on Wednesday.

Pizzimenti rewarded Houlihan with a t-shirt that read “Can you believe I gave a kidney to an Eagles fan?”

132-Pound Ovarian Tumor Removed From Connecticut Woman

The transplant occurred on March 8, a month after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch