PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Take The Lead Dance Project has been incorporating social dance into the curriculum of a few Philly high school classrooms since 2008.

For 10 weeks, this non-profit instructs cultural dances of all kinds to inspire, build confidence and connect students socially, leaving no room for strangers on dance floor because you have to dance to pass.

Taking the first step in anything is always the hardest and for a few students at Horace Howard Furness High School in South Philadelphia, they admit taking their first step in a dance class was a little daunting. But a few steps later and these students have been proudly putting one foot in front of the other.

“At first, it’s a fight but after a while, they all agree, ‘I’m so glad I had to do this; I didn’t know I could do this,'” said Jackie Fisher of The Take The Lead Dance Project.

“If you ask them what they’re doing but what they rarely realize is the social interactions that their encountering with moving from partner to partner,” John Dicicco, a health and physical education teacher said.