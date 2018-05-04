BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – Chaos broke out in a Bristol Township community after residents say multiple gunmen opened fire on Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Elmhurst and Weston Avenues in Bucks County.

Neighbors tell CBS3 that there was a barrage of shots fired and multiple men were struck.

An eyewitness says he saw two men firing a gun.

“They was wearing gloves, black gloves, a bandana—blue bandana, “ one witness said.

Family members say they were in a state of panic as shots rang out wondering the whereabouts of their children.

Police have not yet released any details on possible suspects and if anyone was injured.

Stay with CBS Philly as this story continues to develop.