PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meet the woman who refuses to let obstacles keep her from aiming high and reaching new heights in her field.

“Of course you’re going to run into obstacles, that is life,” Dr. Sandra Johnson said. “But learn how to deal with them, go around them, go over them, go through them.”

Johnson knows success isn’t easy but she was never afraid to work hard to break new ground as a black woman.

“I loved math and science,” Johnson, founder and CEO SKJ Visioneering LLC. “So, even when I went into classrooms and I was the only one there, that did not stop me. I knew deep down inside that is what I was born to do, even when people told me otherwise. And they did.”

But she knew better.

Johnson spent nearly 30 years with IBM, moving all around the world.

She’s a master inventor, responsible for nearly 40 current and pending patents.

And now she’s focused on her new start-up company.

“Once I get to the point where I get comfortable, I say,’Okay Sandra, it’s time to do something. Do a reset and think about what are some other things out there that you can make an impact on, something new and different.'”

Over the years, Johnson has learned many lessons.

“It doesn’t matter what you look like, what type of environment that you’re in, you know that you know that this is what I was born to do, then do it and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” she said.

Johnson could have listened to the first person who told her no, or the second or the third–instead, she forged ahead, leaving inspiration in her wake.

For that, Dr. Sandra Johnson three cheers.