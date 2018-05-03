Watch Live
  • Live News KYW CBS3 -- 8:55 a.m. Cut-In
    08:25 AM - 10:00 AM
Filed Under:amazon, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames destroyed a truck overnight in West Philadelphia.

Camille Cosby, Wife Of Bill Cosby Asks For A Criminal Investigation Of Montgomery County DA Steele And ‘His Cohorts’ 

An Eyewitness viewer sent video of the fire on 42nd and Samson Streets, around 1:30 a.m.

Turns out, this was the Amazon Treasure Truck, a promotional tool for the online company.

Amtrak, SEPTA Services Affected After Freight Train Derails In Ridley Park 

The truck was parked in a lot at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch