PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Flames destroyed a truck overnight in West Philadelphia.

An Eyewitness viewer sent video of the fire on 42nd and Samson Streets, around 1:30 a.m.

Turns out, this was the Amazon Treasure Truck, a promotional tool for the online company.

The truck was parked in a lot at the time of the fire.

No one was injured.