PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Meghan Markle’s half-brother is calling her upcoming wedding to Prince Harry a mistake.

Markle and Harry are set to tie the knot May 19.

But Markles’s estranged older half-brother, Thomas, has written a letter warning Harry to ditch his fiancee before it’s too late.

He writes: “Meghan is a jaded, shallow, conceited woman that will make a joke of you and the royal family heritage.”

He also complains Markle didn’t invite some of her own family to the wedding.