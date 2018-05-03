BREAKING: Employee Stabbed To Death By Co-worker At PHL, Police Say
MANSFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Large flames engulfed a home in Mansfield, New Jersey Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 3 was over the residence on Harvest Lane, around 1 p.m.

Firefighters are currently battling the two-alarm blaze.

There have been no reported injuries.

No word if the residents were home at the time of the fire.

 

