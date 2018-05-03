Comments
MANSFIELD, N.J. (CBS) – Large flames engulfed a home in Mansfield, New Jersey Thursday afternoon.
Chopper 3 was over the residence on Harvest Lane, around 1 p.m.
Employee Stabbed To Death By Co-worker At Philadelphia International Airport, Police Say
Firefighters are currently battling the two-alarm blaze.
There have been no reported injuries.
Camille Cosby, Wife Of Bill Cosby Asks For A Criminal Investigation Of Montgomery County DA Steele And ‘His Cohorts’
No word if the residents were home at the time of the fire.