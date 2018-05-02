PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey creamery is going all out with their new pork roll-inspired ice cream.

Windy Brow Farms, in Fredon Township, says it has introduced the state’s first “Taylor ham ice cream,” referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents.

“TAYLOR HAM + FRENCH TOAST ice cream kicks off our “Only In Jersey” collection this weekend,” says the Windy Brow Farms on Instagram. “Made with local maple syrup, housemade challah french toast and caramelized taylor ham, it’s about as crazy (awesome) as it sounds”

Windy Brow Managing Partner Jake Hunt noted that a pork-only ice cream would be “gross,” so he added the maple and French toast element to give it a sweet and salty balance.

You can find Windy Brow Farms on Ridge Road in Sussex County.

