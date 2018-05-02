BREAKING: Person Of Interest In Churchville Double Murder Of Married Couple Found Dead
Filed Under:Food, ice cream, Local TV
CREDIT: WINDY BROW FARMS

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey creamery is going all out with their new pork roll-inspired ice cream.

Windy Brow Farms, in Fredon Township, says it has introduced the state’s first “Taylor ham ice cream,” referring to the specific brand of pork roll famous to New Jersey residents.

“TAYLOR HAM + FRENCH TOAST ice cream kicks off our “Only In Jersey” collection this weekend,” says the Windy Brow Farms on Instagram. “Made with local maple syrup, housemade challah french toast and caramelized taylor ham, it’s about as crazy (awesome) as it sounds”

 

Windy Brow Managing Partner Jake Hunt noted that a pork-only ice cream would be “gross,” so he added the maple and French toast element to give it a sweet and salty balance.

You can find Windy Brow Farms on Ridge Road in Sussex County.

To learn more, CLICK HERE.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch