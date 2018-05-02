Watch Live
LONDON (CBS) – The countdown is on for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

And now you can take a look inside the church where the royal wedding will take place.

Saint George’s Chapel sits on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which is the official residence of Queen Elizabeth.

About 600 guests will watch the couple exchange vows beneath the stained glass windows.

The royal wedding takes place on May 19.

You can watch the Royal Wedding live on CBS3 and on CBSPhilly.com

