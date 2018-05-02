MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people have been flown to a local hospital following a two-vehicle car wreck involving a police officer in Cumberland County on Wednesday.

Daniel Mooney Named Person Of Interest In Northampton Township Murders Of Tyler And Christina Roy

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of 6th and East Broad Streets in Millville around 2:20 p.m.

The intersection is currently closed due to the accident as crews work the scene.

Missing 5-Year-Old Girl: Falls Township Police Looking For Kenna Allen

Authorities say two people are receiving treatment for their injuries at Cooper University Hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.