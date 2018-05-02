Filed Under:Cumberland County, Local TV, Millville

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Two people have been flown to a local hospital following a two-vehicle car wreck involving a police officer in Cumberland County on Wednesday.

Authorities say the accident happened at the intersection of 6th and East Broad Streets in Millville around 2:20 p.m.

The intersection is currently closed due to the accident as crews work the scene.

Authorities say two people are receiving treatment for their injuries at Cooper University Hospital.

There is no word yet on the cause of the accident.

