PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The crew of the Southwest Airlines flight that made an emergency landing in Philadelphia will meet with President Trump at the White House on Tuesday.

Many of the passengers on board called captain Tammie Jo Shults a hero.

One of the first women to fly fighter jets for the U.S. Navy, some close to Shults have called her the best pilot they’ve ever known.

“The courage it took for her to control that situation and really save everyone on board is really just unbelievable,” one passenger said.

A bank executive from New Mexico, Jennifer Riordan, was killed when an engine blade broke and shattered a window.

A statement by Captain Shults and First Officer Darren Ellisor of Flight 1380 said, “Our hearts are heavy. On behalf of the entire Crew, we appreciate the outpouring of support from the public and our coworkers as we reflect on one family’s profound loss.”

In the week following the investigation, Southwest Airlines canceled flights to perform engine inspection.

Their statement read, “When we announced the accelerated engine fan blade inspection program on Tuesday night, we said there would be some impact to the operation. We have minimized flight disruptions this past week through actions such as proactive aircraft routings to cover open trips and utilizing spare aircraft, when available. Today, we have only canceled about 40 flights out of a planned schedule of almost 4,000 flights. The cancellations are minimal.”

The cause of the blast still remains under investigation.