Bodies Of Young Couple Found Inside Northampton Township Home  
By Joe Holden
Filed Under:Local TV, Overbrook

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is frustration and disbelief in one Philadelphia neighborhood after an overnight crime spree that involved the slashing of car tires on several city blocks.

Overbrook Residents In Uproar Following Overnight Tire Slashing Spree

Credit: (CBS3)

“I don’t understand the purpose of vandalism,” said Tisha Benin, who lives on Atwood Road in Overbrook, where she says about two dozen of her neighbors were targeted.

Benin usually parks her new Honda along the 1200 block of North 65th Street because it’s less crowded.

“I just called to make an appointment with the Honda dealership so I can go and have a look at my tire,” Benin said, who expects to pay a few hundred dollars for repairs. “Whoever did this, worked the neighborhood over like a maze, hitting one street after the other and this alley.”

Even a city vehicle got slashed.

Ken Hamilton Of Overbrook said his Dodge was targeted as well.

“People got to get a life, get a job–do something with themselves,” he said. “Do something other than going around destroying people’s property.”

Cameras are reportedly in the area but it’s unclear if there’s video of the vandalism or how many are responsible for the vehicle damage.

