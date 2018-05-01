MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS) — Is Facebook stepping up its efforts to combat hate speech?

On Tuesday morning, many users reported seeing a prompt beneath every Facebook post on their News Feed asking if the post contained hate speech.

Some noted that it appeared to be a bug on Facebook’s part, offering “test” options to people who clicked yes. The message apparently disappeared for many Facebook users within an hour.

A current Facebook bug (probably linked to some type of #F8 announcement later today) is showing a “Is this hate speech?” prompt on nearly every post for some users. And when you click “yes” — here’s what it shows: pic.twitter.com/dm0z2JZ5Is — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 1, 2018

Just last week, Facebook shared its updated community standards “to encourage expression and create a safe environment.”

“We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disability or disease,” Facebook said.

Here’s how some on social media reacted to the hate speech prompt while it lasted:

I see @facebook is now in the business of policing "hate speech." Nothing can go wrong here. pic.twitter.com/NELdzyoGe1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 1, 2018

Facebook is now asking people if posts on their feed "contain hate speech." Just imagine how abused this is going to be in a world that believes disagreement is hate? — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) May 1, 2018

No. My sandwich news does not, in fact, contain hate speech, Facebook. pic.twitter.com/0VWo9Z21yX — Adam Rawnsley (@arawnsley) May 1, 2018

Facebook now giving users the option to mark every post on Facebook as hate speech. Given how much increased radicalized content I've seen on that platform over the past month or so my initial reaction is that this isn't a bad thing. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/DfTSmFAYI8 — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) May 1, 2018

Facebook is holding its “F8” conference on Tuesday, and CEO Mark Zuckberg said he plans “to share more about the work we’re doing to keep people safe.”